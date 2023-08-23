The body of one of the two Dutch people who were missing there was found in Georgia. This is confirmed by a spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The body of the other missing Dutchman is still being sought.

The deceased Dutchman was recently found. Last weekend it was established that it was one of the two Dutch missing persons, says the spokesman for Foreign Affairs.

The two Dutchmen went missing in early August after a landslide in northwest Georgia. The spokesman could not say anything about their identities. At the request of the relatives of the deceased Dutchman, no statements will be made about this, he explains.

The landslide in the Georgian mountain resort of Shovi led to torrential mudslides. Roads and bridges in the mountainous region were destroyed. According to the Georgian news site Civil Georgia, the death toll from the landslide has risen to 29. Four people are still being sought. See also "It can only be a joke"