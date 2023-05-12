The Dutchman (67) who went missing in Albania after he had an accident with his wife (64) during a boat trip on a wild water river has been found. The man appears to be deceased.

This is reported by raft guides who are in contact with the Dutch-Albanian travel specialist Poli Loman and is confirmed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The family of the deceased man has identified him, says a spokesman for Foreign Affairs. The spokesman could not provide more details.

The couple was on vacation in Albania and stayed in Çorovode. From there they went up the river with their own inflatable boat, but that went wrong. Raft guides found the woman miles from where they fell out of the boat.

The man's wife managed to bring herself to safety on Monday and called the police. She was then taken to hospital for medical attention and a search was launched for the man.

Cold and wild

According to the guides, the woman was not wearing any protection such as a wetsuit, life jackets or a helmet. One of the guides found the hypothermic woman unconscious by the side of the river and gave her first aid. When she regained consciousness, she indicated that her husband would never leave her alone and was probably still in the water.

A major rescue operation was then launched. Hereby guides who know the area well, but the man was not immediately found. It was feared for his life because the water is very cold and wild. On Thursday, the guides announced that the body of man had been found.

Dramatic accident

In a statement from the Albanian Rafting Federation, issued after the dramatic accident, chairman Zamp Spathara warns other tourists who want to visit the area not to go up the river unaccompanied. Especially in April and May, but also in the autumn the water levels are high and the river can be dangerously wild. The federation also calls on the government to place more information boards along the side to point out to people what equipment they need to safely enter the area.