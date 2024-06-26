Grosseto, missing courier’s body found: €500,000 robbery and murder

Tragic twist in the case of courier missing since last year may 22 following a robbery, the body of Nicolas Matias Del Rio was found in a cliff in Grosseto. The discovery of the body of the 40-year-old Argentine took place shortly after the Grosseto prosecutor’s office gave a call carried out at the investigationwith the openness to hypotheses of investigation for voluntary homicide and kidnapping. The courier was carrying a batch of Gucci bagswith a total value of approximately 500 thousand euros.

The van had been found set on fire, while the cargo had disappeared together with the courier. The investigators had given the police a mandate to inspect one holiday home on the Amiata. The soldiers then found the body on a cliff, near a house in the Case Sallustri area. In that house, in recent weeks, they had been found accessories for leather goods. These were objects that the same fashion house Gucci I had confirmed to belong to the missing cargo together with the courier.