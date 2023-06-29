The body of a missing boy in Yekaterinburg was found in garages, he died a few months ago

And about. Anatoly Nadbitov, head of the SUSK of Russia in the Sverdlovsk region, said that the body of a missing six-year-old boy was found in Yekaterinburg. It is noted that he died a few months ago, and his adoptive mother hid the fact of death, informs portal E1.

“The exact cause of his death will be established during the already appointed forensic medical examination. The fact of the death of the child by the guardian was hidden from the employees of the structures exercising control over the children under guardianship,” said Nadbitov.

He added that at the same time they did not take measures to establish the circumstances of the boy’s life in the family of the guardian, in connection with which his death was unknown for a long time. The body of a minor was found in the garages.

