Mizulina said that the body of the missing 6-year-old girl was found in the Perm region

The body of a six-year-old girl who disappeared on August 12 in the Perm Territory has been found. About it TASS said Ekaterina Mizulina, executive director of the National Center for Assistance to Missing and Affected Children.

The girl disappeared on August 12, she left home in the village of Verkhnechusovskie Gorodki and did not return home. Investigators opened a criminal case under paragraph “c” of Part 2 of Article 105 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

“According to the volunteers of the National Center for Helping Children, the body of a girl who had previously disappeared in the Perm Territory was found. The National Center expresses its condolences to the family and friends of the baby,” Mizulina said.

Investigators and employees of emergency centers, as well as 200 volunteers, were involved in the search for the child. The body of the child was found in a place that the search teams had repeatedly combed along with the police.

Earlier it became known that a man involved in the disappearance of a five-year-old girl in the Yakovlevsky district of Primorye took her to the forest and told her to wait for him. According to preliminary data, the child went towards the forest along with a 49-year-old man who was visiting his mother. The next day, the girl came out of the forest, they are still looking for the man. There were no signs of violence on the child’s body.