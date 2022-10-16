Mash: in Moscow found the body of a boy who did not return home after a walk

In Moscow, found the body of a 14-year-old boy who disappeared after a walk with friends. The corresponding information is provided by the Telegram channel Mash.

It is noted that law enforcement officers found a teenager without outerwear and with a broken face near the Holy Lake in the Kosino-Ukhtomsky district. The boy’s parents turned to law enforcement officers after he did not return home. According to investigators, the child disappeared on Saturday, October 15.

In turn, the representative of the Main Investigation Department of the Investigative Committee for Moscow, Yulia Ivanova, told the publication “Evening Moscow” on the organization of a pre-investigation check and clarification of the circumstances of the death of a teenager.

