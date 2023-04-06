The FSB reported the discovery of the body of a militant after a clash with security forces in Ingushetia

In Ingushetia, after a clash with law enforcement officers, the body of a militant who participated in the attack on a traffic police post on the night of March 28 was found.

The security forces went on the trail of the bandits

Law enforcement agencies found in a residential building in the village of Zyazikov-Yurt in the Malgobek district hiding militants involved in an armed attack on the Volga-14 traffic police on the night of March 28.

A senior district police officer and seconded employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs found them during a round. Armored vehicles and special forces soldiers were pulled to the place, residents of nearby houses were evacuated

Four militants were blocked in the house, but when they tried to detain them, they opened heavy fire on law enforcement officers. The clash was caught on video.

As a result of the shootout, three police officers were killed and 11 other security officials were injured. On place skirmishes have been made video recordings.

The militants managed to escape, law enforcement officers are currently looking for them.

The identity of the liquidated militant is established

In the village of Aki-Yurt, neighboring Zyazikov-Yurt, the body of an unidentified man was found in an abandoned house. The deceased is outwardly similar to Movsar Kottoev, who was wanted by the police, born in 1997. He is suspected of planning terrorist crimes. TASS in the republican department of the FSB.

A 7.62 mm Kalashnikov assault rifle, a GP-25 underbarrel grenade launcher with ammunition, and F-1 grenades were found near the body.

The search for the rest of the gang members continues.

CTO regime in the Malgobek district of Ingushetia

On April 3, the head of the FSB department for the Republic of Ingushetia decided to conduct a counter-terrorist operation on the territory of the Malgobek district to detain the militants. Natives of the village of Kantyshevo and Malgobek, Mikail Moshkhoev, Amir Bokov, Amirkhan Gurazhev, Adam Ozdoev and Movsar Kottoev, have been put on the wanted list. They are suspected of planning terrorist attacks on the territory of the republic.

On the evening of April 3, the security forces bypassed koshars in search of bandits who attacked the stationary post of the traffic police “Volga-14” on the night of March 28. The owner of a local farm let the law enforcement officers into the house, but refused to open the locked door at their request.

At that moment, hiding men jumped out of there, opened fire on the policemen and disappeared.

The officer was injured. It turned out that the farmer was hiding bandits, among whom was his nephew.

Attack on a police post

On the night of March 28, militants fired at the Volga-14 post near the village of Kantyshevo, Nazranovsky district of the republic. Two law enforcement officers were injured.

A criminal case has been initiated under Article 317 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation – “Encroachment on the life of a law enforcement officer”

On March 29, in Karabulak, local residents found the body of one of the participants in the attack with gunshot wounds.