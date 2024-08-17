Ciudad Juarez.– The body of a man hit by a train was found at noon on Saturday in the town of Samalayuca, authorities reported.

The report was made to the 911 emergency number on Friday night, but was confirmed at noon today.

Forensic personnel went to the scene on the train tracks one kilometer south of the Pan-American Highway and Miguel Hidalgo Street.

The victim was an unidentified man of approximately 40 years of age, who had his feet amputated and his skull shattered.

Authorities are investigating the case, meanwhile the body was taken to the facilities of the Forensic Medical Service of the Northern Zone.