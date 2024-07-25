Juarez City.– The body of a man was found tonight in a vacant lot in the southeast of the city, municipal officials reported.

Residents of the area who use the land as a shortcut to cut roads made the discovery and reported it to the 911 emergency number.

Municipal officers were the first to arrive at the scene located on Fundadores and Santiago Troncoso streets.

The body was found in a state of decomposition. Investigative agents from the Crimes Against Life Unit of the Northern Zone Prosecutor’s Office indicated that no signs of violence were apparent, but the real cause of death will be determined through an autopsy.