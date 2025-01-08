The body, recovered by helicopter, was in the Adamello natural park at about 2,600 meters above sea level and had been buried by snow.

Alpine rescue workers from Italy they found a body in the Dolomites as the search continued for the two missing British hikers. According to ‘The Guardian’, which cites said service, it could be Sam Harris, 35 years old.

The Police is investigating the accident and, ‘The Guardian’ points out, there is a possibility that the man fell “from a great height.”

The discovery took place after two backpacks and other equipment were found in a shelter.









Missing since last January 1, the search for Harris’ partner, Aziz Ziriat, has been paralyzed due to wind, the risk of avalanches and fog.

The hikers are from London and were supposed to have returned home on the 6th. However, they did not register for the return flight. The last known location of them is around a refuge on Lake Garda, the Casina Dosson.

Family and friends of both They have moved to Italy to participate in the search efforts.