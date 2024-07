Juarez City.- The body of a young man was found hanging tonight in the yard of a house in the 1 de Mayo neighborhood.

Relatives made the discovery on the streets of Tomás Urbina and Mártires de Cananea.

The young man’s identity was not identified, only relatives revealed that he was 21 years old.

Ministerial elements from the Crimes Against Life Unit arrived at the scene and will determine whether it was a case of suicide.