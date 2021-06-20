The body of the fugitive soldier Jürgen Conings may have been found in the Dilserbos, in the Flemish Dilsen-Stokkem. Belgian media report that including VRT Sunday.

The mayor of Maaseik, Johan Tollenaere, would be the one who found the body. While mountain biking in the forest, he would have smelled a “strong corpse odor”, Tollenaere told VRT. “I immediately thought of Jürgen Conings and notified the police. They found the body. I haven’t been to the corpse myself. The police will still have to do an effective identification, but I hear from them that it would be Jürgen Conings.”

A doctor is on his way to the site to identify the body. More is unknown at the moment.

The Belgian Conings has been wanted since 17 May after he took a submachine gun, a regular pistol and rocket launchers from a military weapons depot. In his house farewell letters were found in which he threatened with a “violent action” against, among others, virologist Marc Van Ranst. Van Ranst and his family had to go into hiding because of this. Some of the weapons that Conings took with him were already recovered in the woods near Dilsen.