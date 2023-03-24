The public prosecutor demanded fifteen years in prison against Eduard F. (51) from Etten-Leur on Thursday. He would be responsible for the death of Jelle Leemans (27), even though the body of the Fleming has never been found.

The Belgian disappeared on November 21, 2013. Despite various calls via the television program Discovery Requested, and several major police searches, Leemans or his body were never found. Eduard F. said that he made a drug deal with him that day in Rucphen. He denies that he killed Leemans. Justice is convinced that Leemans was killed and did not disappear voluntarily. “There are no indications for that. It is impossible that he is still alive.” Justice assumes that F. wanted to rob the Belgian and that it went terribly wrong.

In the court in Breda, Leemans' mother gave an impressive victim statement. She talked about the desperation she felt because she didn't know where her son was all these years. "A body would mean so much," added Leemans' sister.

DNA

F.’s DNA was on the gear lever and seat belt in Leemans’ car, which was later found. His blood spatter was on the back of the car near the tailgate. When the car drove to Belgium, it was followed by the car of a friend of F. That man had contact with F. before the ride, but during the ride the phones of F. and his friend were switched off. A drop of Leemans’ blood was also found on the back seat of F.’s car. F. Thursday: “Maybe he once sat in my car with a bloody nose.”

The motive would have been 30,000 to 40,000 euros, with which the Belgian had wanted to buy ten kilos of weed. Several people pointed to F. as the murderer. F.: ,,It is one big, fat lie.”

Drug lord

A statement was made in public once, by the now deceased drug lord Kobus Lorsé. He was convicted of murdering his son-in-law. At that trial he said that his son-in-law, together with business partner F., was responsible for the murder of Leemans. According to Lorsé, F. then killed his son-in-law because he had remorse. The court did not believe that.

Lorsé was sentenced to twelve years in prison in 2018 and died shortly afterwards during his appeal. Eduard F. said that Lorsé ‘has a very big thumb’.

