The body of an Israeli woman who was kidnapped by Hamas terrorists during the attacks on Israeli territory, which took place on October 7, was found this Thursday (16) by the Israeli Defense Forces in a building near the hospital al -Shifa, the largest in the Gaza Strip, according to information from the British newspaper The Guardian.

The victim was identified by Israeli forces as 65-year-old Yehudit Weiss. She was a mother of five children and lived in kibbutz Be’eri, which is close to Israel’s border with Gaza, and was one of the targets of massacres perpetrated by terrorists from the Palestinian group.

Weiss was one of 240 people who were taken to Gaza during the attacks by Hamas terrorists against Israel on October 7, which left more than 1,200 dead and thousands injured. Since the attacks, these 240 people are being held hostage by terrorists in the Palestinian enclave.

According to the The Guardian, Weiss’s husband, Shmulik, was murdered by Hamas terrorists in the safe room of his home, where he reportedly tried to protect his wife from the terrorists. Shmulik’s body was found by Israeli forces the day after the massacre that took place on the 7th.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported that Weiss’ body was found this Thursday after a special operation by Israeli troops, who surrounded al-Shifa hospital. Weiss’ body was taken to Israel for forensic examinations and her family has been notified of her death.

Israeli authorities said that in the same hospital structure where Weiss’ body was located, Hamas weapons were also found, including Kalashnikov rifles and grenade launchers. Israel claims that Palestinian terrorists use Gaza’s medical centers as a hideout and command center.

In a statement, the IDF expressed its condolences to Weiss’ family and stated that it will continue its mission to “rescue the remaining hostages and combat terrorism” by Hamas.