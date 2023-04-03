The body of Tancredo Augusto de Oliveira Silva, 38 years old, a dancer from Mangueira, was located by the Fire Department this Sunday, 2nd, in the Joana River channel, at Rua São Cristóvão. Last Thursday, the 30th, Silva was on the street with a friend, in the Maracanã neighborhood, when a storm hit heavily over the region, in the north zone of Rio de Janeiro.

He was suddenly swept away by the floodwater and fell into the gallery next to the Mário Filho Stadium.

Tancredo’s friend was rescued by firefighters and military police. The dancer, however, was pulled to the back of the gallery and had disappeared since then, until this Sunday morning. According to Bom Dia RJ, the two lived on the streets.

Tancredo’s disappearance mobilized relatives, friends and residents of the Mangueira community. He paraded at school, at carnival, for over ten years.

Firefighters searched for Silva in rivers and storm sewers and even in Guanabara Bay. After locating the body, firefighters called the Military Police. Friends of the passista confirmed the identity of the body at the scene. At the Legal Medical Institute (IML), a niece of the victim formalized the identification.

Until late Sunday afternoon, there was no information about the wake and burial.