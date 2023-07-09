Brazil Agencyi

Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/

07/09/2023 – 14:40

Share



The Roraima Fire Department reported that it found the body of a 7-year-old indigenous child in the Parima community, in the Yanomami Land. The child was killed during gun attack took place last Monday (3). At the time, five other people were also injured: an indigenous leader, aged 48, a woman aged 24, her daughter, aged 5, and two girls, aged 15 and 9.

The searches, which lasted three days, began two days after the attack. The child’s body fell into the river and was located on Friday (7) near the place of disappearance. A helicopter had been sent from Boa Vista to assist in assisting the victims.

Related news:

The child’s body was handed over to relatives and will remain in the community for the rituals of the Yanomami culture.

On a social network, the Fire Department reported that four divers from the corporation worked on the searches, which began on the 5th and ended on the 7th of this month, with the location of the child’s body. The mission had support from the Army and Navy and the Military Police of Roraima.

prospectors

Those responsible for the attack fled the scene and have not yet been identified. After the attack, the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples (MPI) released a note informing that public servants from the ministry had gone to the village, with federal police, military and agents of the National Security Force.

“The MPI reinforces that it continues to work with the other spheres of government seeking the complete removal of miners from indigenous lands. This activity not only degrades the environment, but attacks the way of life and the entire social organization of indigenous peoples”, says the text.























