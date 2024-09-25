Luis Antonio de Jesus Barbosa, 57 years old, was running for office for União Brasil in Santo André, in ABC Paulista

The candidate for councilor for União Brasil in Santo André (SP), Luis Antonio de Jesus Barbosa57 years old, was found dead on Tuesday (September 24, 2024). His body was inside a car, in the city of Diadema, covered with a sheet. In addition, the corpse had its hands and neck tied.

According to PC-SP (Civil Police of São Paulo), family members recognized the body of Luis Antônio, known as “Luis Lampião”, in IML (Institute of Legal Medicine). The car, a VW/Gol, had been loaned to the candidate.

According to the G1 portalthe victim’s body showed signs of strangulation. The police are investigating the case as homicide.

In a statement, União Brasil of the State of São Paulo said it was still too early to say whether the incident had any political or partisan connotations. The party lamented the death of Luis Antônio and called for urgent investigations.

União Brasil reported that the councilman’s death is the third case of violence registered in recent days involving party members in São Paulo. In addition to the death of Luis Antônio, the candidate Thais Margarido was the victim of an attempted murder in Guarujá (SP) over the weekend. The candidate Leandro Hernandez suffered a shooting attack in front of his campaign committee, in Mauá (SP), but was not injured.

Here is the note from União Brasil in full:

“In just a few days, 3 cases of violence involving candidates from the União Brasil party were recorded.

“The most serious of these was in Diadema, where city council candidate Luis Lampião was found dead inside his car. In addition to this sad case, a shooting attack in Mauá almost hit city council candidate Leandro Hernandez Felipe in front of his campaign committee. In Guarujá, mayoral candidate Thaís Margarido was the victim of an attempted murder over the weekend.

“It is premature to say that the episodes have political or partisan connotations. But it is unacceptable and worrying that violence, which has already reached debates, reaches campaigns with this level of severity.

“In a democracy, disputes are resolved at the ballot box and never with barbarity. União Brasil demands that the authorities of the State Government of SP urgently investigate the facts until those responsible are found. The party demands urgent investigations.”