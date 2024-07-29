Hidalgo del Parral.- After several days of searching, the 6-month-old baby was found over the weekend. Along with her father and mother, they were swallowed by the stream when they tried to cross it aboard a truck. The events occurred last Tuesday night in Santa María del Oro. The tragedy has shocked the community.

The victims of the tragic accident are Jesus Antonio Villanueva Rubio, Maria de los Angeles Gutierrez Rodriguez and the little girl, all living in the town of Primero de Mayo, also known as El Quemado, in the aforementioned municipality.

The tragedy occurred after a storm hit the region, causing a significant increase in the water level and strength of the current.

Jesús Antonio, accompanied by his wife María de los Ángeles and their nine-month-old baby, tried to cross the stream in his Ford Explorer, which was practically swallowed by the strong current.

Witnesses of the incident who were waiting for the flow to decrease so they could cross alerted the authorities and immediately the security and rescue corporations began the search efforts.

On Wednesday morning, Jesús Antonio Villanueva was found dead and hours later, at night, María de los Ángeles Gutiérrez was found, while the baby remained missing until this Saturday when the rescue teams managed to find her.

The State Attorney General’s Office confirmed the death of the three family members, a tragedy that has shocked the entire community.