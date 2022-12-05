Two days after she was reported missing, US police found the body of 7-year-old girl Athena Strand from Wise County, Texas. The police found the body on Friday at the direction of the suspect, a delivery driver of the FedEx courier service. The man has since confessed that he kidnapped and killed the girl.
