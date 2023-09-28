A stewardess 66 years old American Airlineswhose identity is still being kept confidential, was found dead in a hotel room in the Philadelphia Airport. The macabre discovery was made by cleaning staff last Monday night, two days after their scheduled departure date.

The stewardess was found unconscious, with a sock in his mouthand doctors confirmed his death around 10:40 p.m. on Tuesday.

Authorities have noted that no signs of forced entry or evidence of a struggle were detected in the room, and no weapons were found at the scene. Inside the room, jars of medicines with sealed recipes, indicating that the stewardess was under medical treatment.

Although The exact cause of his death has not yet been determined. Chief Inspector Scott Small described it as a “sudden death”.

Philadelphia police consider the death “suspicious“and has started a investigation in charge of the Division of Homicide Detectives of the police department. So far, there have been no official comments from authorities on the case.

The tragic death of this stewardess 66-year-old recalls another similar incident in June, when another American Airlines flight attendant, Carol Wright, died while in mid-flight back to USA.

Wright, who had worked with the airline for 38 years, collapsed unexpectedly on a flight from Venice to Philadelphia aboard a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner. The plane was diverted to Dublin, Irelandas the crew made “valiant efforts” to save Wright, but was sadly declared dead at a local hospital.

