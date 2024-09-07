Ciudad Juarez.- The lifeless body of a woman, in an advanced state of decomposition, was found in a vacant lot located on Manuel Talamás Camadari Avenue and Oriente XXI near the Finca Bonita subdivision, in the southeast of the city, municipal police reported.

The body was found wrapped in a blanket, according to preliminary data from elements of the Municipal Public Security Secretariat (SSPM).

In September, three women were killed in different parts of the city.

As of this afternoon, there were 11 intentional homicides committed in the city during this month.