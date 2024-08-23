Ciudad Juarez.- After almost forty-eight hours without murders in the city, this afternoon residents of the Río Bravo subdivision reported the body of a person floating inside an irrigation canal. The lifeless person was inside a floating plastic bag, so it was necessary to intervene with the elements of the Fire Department’s machine 16 to recover it, since the current of the residual water was strong, reported the elements of the Municipal Public Security Secretariat (SSPM) who attended as first responders. After the rescue efforts and placing the body on solid ground, it was observed that the person was wearing jeans and brown work shoes, although initially it was mentioned that the body was tied up, the hands were near the victim’s face. The rescue efforts and the cordoning off of the crime scene impacted vehicular traffic on Cuatro Siglos Boulevard at the intersection with Río Usumacinta Street, at the height of the aforementioned subdivision. The area remains under guard by municipal agents, the State Police, the State Investigation Agency, the National Guard and the Mexican Army. At this moment, the Forensic Medical Service personnel are arriving to proceed with the removal of the body and its transfer to the facilities for the practice of the legal autopsy, which will allow determining the real causes of death. The journalistic follow-up that is carried out on the crime of wilful homicide and that is compared with official data from the District Attorney’s Office in the Northern Zone, indicates that there are already 56 murders in the city so far this month.