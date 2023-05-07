The body of an 87-year-old woman with signs of violent death was found in Moscow. This was announced on Saturday, May 6, by the Metropolitan Prosecutor’s Office.

The incident took place on Profsoyuznaya Street. According to the agency, the woman’s son, born in 1963, attacked her with an axe. The suspect has been detained.

“The Cheryomushkinskaya Interdistrict Prosecutor’s Office coordinates the work of law enforcement agencies, controls the establishment of all the circumstances of the crime committed, and the adoption of procedural decisions,” the message published in Telegram channel Moscow Prosecutor’s Office.

As noted in the Telegram channel of the Investigative Committee for the capital, a criminal case was initiated on the fact of the incident on the grounds of Art. 105 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Murder”). Investigators and criminologists are working at the scene of the incident.

The material is being added.