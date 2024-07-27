Parral, Chih.- The body of a 6-month-old girl has still not been recovered in a stream in Santa María del Oro. She was swept away in a truck with her parents when they tried to cross the rising water. The bodies of the couple were rescued several meters from where the vehicle was left.

In light of this situation, several divers have already begun searching for the girl with the aim of recovering her body.

A family of three died in the municipality of Santa María del Oro while trying to cross a swollen stream on Thursday afternoon, and the girl’s body has not been found more than 35 hours after the accident.

Civil Protection officers reported that the father’s body was found 5 kilometers from the place where they tried to cross the stream and about ten kilometers later the body of the mother. The discovery of these people took place during the early hours of this Friday.

Immediately, efforts were concentrated in the area to try to locate the minor, only six months old, who was with her parents, who were traveling from a town located in the north of the state of Durango, a few minutes from Parral.

The deceased were identified as Jesús Antonio VR, 40 years old; the mother identified as María de los Ángeles GR, the same age, as well as a 6-month-old girl, who unfortunately lost their lives due to the force of the water that swept the bodies several kilometers away.

A helicopter used for emergencies arrived on Thursday night to fly over the area in an attempt to locate the girl, but to date, without success.