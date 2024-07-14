Body | Most of us are right-handed – and left-eyed

14.7. 11:00

Handedness is a part of us. Most are right-handed. About one in ten people is left-handed.

It seems that squinting is also a part of us.

You see, the majority of people recognize faces faster and more accurately if they appear first in the visual field of the left eye, not the right.

These emphasis develop in our brain in early childhood, writes the professor Gillian Forrester.

He is a professor of cognitive science at the University of Sussex, and has researched handedness and squinting with his groups.

Group results was published by the scientific journal Scientific Reports at the beginning of July.

Long researchers thought that the emphasis on dexterity and visuality is only characteristic of humans.

However, animal research has shown that all vertebrates have these differences.

After all, the halves of the body are not completely identical in animals. The hemispheres of the brain sometimes control the different halves of the body differently.

In addition to hands, people seem to have differences in eye emphasis.

The halves of the body different guidance sometimes has an advantage for the individual. Forrester describes in The Conversation magazine a baby bird looking for food.

If the chick can keep one eye on the ground to find food and at the same time look at the sky with the other eye, it might live longer.

This way the animal can search for food and detect predators at the same time.

Emphasis may have evolved on different parts of the body because it allows the lobes of the brain to control many things at the same time, says Forrester.

This gives the nervous system room to play. With the help of skill, the animal may find food more efficiently and protect itself better from predators.

Animal research however, the results do not explain why so many people are right-handed in visualizing movements and left-handed in rapid recognition.

In principle, everyone should have 50 percent left and 50 percent right in their nervous system.

Differences between paired body parts already arise during embryonic development.

In the fauna, the overwhelming majority of individuals of the same species are always biased in the same direction in their choices.

This is identification with the members of one’s pack or group. That might also be an advantage in evolution.

If you are too different from the rest of the herd or flock, it can increase the risk of getting into an accident or getting caught.

Deviation from the rest of the population can also provide animals with an advantage. You see, diversity produces surprises. For people, sports offer good examples of this.

Left-handedness is, for example, overrepresented in certain racket games. Forrester mentions cricket and baseball.

Cricket is one sport that has a lot of left-handed players. Pictured is the match between England and the West Indies in July 2024.

Forrester wanted to study the connection between handedness, sightedness and performance and an individual’s social abilities.

More than 1,600 people participated in the study. They were of all ages, also from different ethnic groups.

A person does not always use his “favorite hand”. Some people use both hands effectively.

That’s why Forrester measured handedness with a recognition task rather than a survey. Subjects had to place colored pegs in their respective positions within a certain time. Eye dominance was measured using facial images expressing different emotions.

From the results, the researchers created four groups.

Standard group was the largest, right-handed and left-eyed. Group left was left-handed and left-eyed. Group right was right-handed and right-eyed.

There was a group of four reverse i.e. left-handed and right-eyed.

Standard group was the most common. This included 53 percent of the test subjects. Its opposite, i.e. the inverse group, was the smallest. That included 12 percent of the respondents.

Finally, the respondents were presented with a questionnaire in which they evaluated their sociability.

The members of the inverted group reported themselves that they had weaker social skills than others. They were also sometimes diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder or ADHD much more often than members of other groups, Forrester writes.

He does not dare to say, based on the research, whether there is a correct cause-and-effect relationship between using the reverse hand and seeing and the autism spectrum. This would be clarified by further research.

If so, the result could be helpful in the early recognition and understanding of the various symptoms of autism.