May has just started and we dedicate this column to all the most important festivities of this month, at least in Mexico. Within them we emphasize on May 20 (yesterday) as Psychologist’s Day, and next Monday 23, Student’s Day. What do you think if we start by paying a brief but generous tribute to the professionals of this discipline in our Board of Trustees?

It was since 2008 when our Board of Trustees created the “Psychology Area”, a department specialized in programs to be applied in educational institutions, as well as in the facilities of this Institution.

From that moment to date we have grown as much as society and the educational community have allowed us. And it is a source of pride to presume that the 3 LA ORUGA Training Centers have a space to work on psychological therapy with the beneficiaries of the morning or evening programs. Without forgetting, of course, the advice that is applied in the operational offices entirely in the Psychology office.

In the same way, this area executes “Vocational Orientation” in schools of our region with those young people who want to know their professional profile towards their university life; along with Prevent to Live, Joven Soy and more. Always seeking the attention of children, youth and parents.

This entire area has a great sense of vocation and professionalism in each activity it develops. It is constantly trained and nurtured together with other sister organizations that contribute to the comprehensive care of our beneficiaries.

Now, to be able to exercise any profession you have to study, and in Mexico every May 23 is Student’s Day as a tribute to the student movement of young people from UNAM, who fought for the rights of their university.

But what is it to be a student? You have to have a great commitment, a vision and the desire to excel to decide to study. Day by day there are challenges to meet in young people, since being a student is one more role of the many they face. Social, family and personal expectations must be met as a prelude to life as a citizen and as an adult.

In them is the responsibility to prepare to be the next doctors, architects, engineers, scientists, etc. And all of the above is not easy.

Young people, especially our scholars, feel recognized by all of us. They just got over a confinement that affected their student career, and they got over it. That already makes them great. In addition, they have written an indelible story for spending these years with adversity, but victorious.

With all of the above, we only wish that in our consciousness there is always the ability to recognize that we all have a place in society, which matters and is vital; either professional or in preparation.

Happy Psychologist and Student’s Day!

With gratitude for your reading, see you next Saturday.

#Body #mind #heart