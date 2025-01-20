The Body Mass Index (BMI), known in Spanish as Body Mass Index, is a seemingly simple formula that relates a person’s weight to their height to determine if they are in a considered weight range. “healthy”. Although it is widely used in public health, its relevance and usefulness in the sporting field are the subject of a debate that ranges from its functional application to its psychological impact on athletes. This article seeks to unravel the uses, limits and controversies of BMI in the sports context, offering a critical and in-depth vision of its implications.

Origins of the BMI: A public health tool

The BMI was developed in 1832 by Adolphe Quetelet, a Belgian astronomer and mathematician, during his search for statistical patterns in human populations. The formula divides a person’s weight in kilograms by the square of their height in meters (kg/m²). Although considered revolutionary at the time, Quetelet never designed the BMI for individual evaluations, but rather as a statistical tool to analyze trends in population groups.

In the 20th century, the World Health Organization (WHO) adopted BMI as a standard method for classifying body weight into categories such as underweight, normal weight, overweight, and obesity, with the goal of measuring the risk of related chronic diseases. with the weight. However, its simplicity has been criticized, especially in sectors where body composition and physical performance play a central role, such as sport.

Applications of BMI in sports

BMI is used in sport for various purposes, such as monitoring body weight, establishing normative standards in specific sports, and evaluating the general health of athletes. However, these applications often generate ambiguous results due to the particular characteristics of the body of athletes, whose composition differs significantly from that of the general population.









BMI as an indicator of health in athletes

In sports medicine, BMI can be a starting point to evaluate potential risks associated with extreme weight, such as joint injuries or cardiovascular overload in athletes with a high BMI. At the other extreme, athletes with a very low BMI may be at risk for eating disorders, muscle weakness, and hormonal problems. However, this metric alone is insufficient to diagnose an athlete’s health or performance.

Limitations in highly competitive athletes

In high-performance athletes, BMI tends to incorrectly classify their weight due to the high proportion of muscle mass in their bodies. For example:

• Rugby or American football players: They are often classified as ‘obese’ due to their high weight, although their body fat is minimal.

• Marathoners or gymnasts: They may have a low BMI, but that does not necessarily mean that they are in a healthy state, as they could suffer from nutritional deficiencies or metabolic problems.

These discrepancies highlight the need to go beyond BMI to assess athletes’ health, using more specific tools.

BMI in weight class sports

In disciplines such as boxing, judo, wrestling and weightlifting, competitors are classified into weight categories. In this context, BMI can be an initial guide to determining the ideal weight range in which an athlete should compete. However, this practice often triggers deeper problems.

Weight manipulation and associated risks

Many athletes resort to extreme strategies to reduce their body weight before a competition, such as dehydration, prolonged fasting, or the use of laxatives. These practices, although common, can lead to severe dehydration, decreased physical performance, and long-term health complications.

Some studies even point out that the focus on weight can lead to a disconnection between the athlete’s actual physical condition and the requirements of their sport, affecting their physical and mental well-being.

Psychological impact of BMI in sport

Beyond its physiological implications, BMI also has a significant impact on athletes’ perception of their body. This is particularly evident in sports where leanness is associated with better performance, such as gymnastics, ballet, figure skating, and distance running.

BMI and eating disorders

The emphasis on weight and BMI can create excessive pressure to maintain an “ideal” body, increasing the risk of eating disorders such as anorexia nervosa and bulimia. This problem is especially prevalent in female athletes, although it is not exempt among men.

Various studies have found that an obsessive focus on BMI, promoted by coaches or even sporting bodies, can lead to an unhealthy relationship with food and the body. To prevent this, it is essential to educate athletes and their teams about the importance of a balanced diet and a comprehensive approach to health.

Alternatives to BMI: towards a holistic approach

In sport, measuring success and health cannot be reduced to a formula. Therefore, many professionals are adopting more precise and personalized tools to evaluate the body composition and physical condition of athletes. These include:

1. Densitometry by X-ray absorptiometry (DXA)– An advanced method that accurately measures bone density, muscle mass and body fat. It is ideal for assessing bone health and fat distribution, something BMI cannot do.

2. Bioimpedance analysis: This technique measures the body’s electrical resistance to estimate fat, muscle, and water percentages. Although less accurate than DXA, it is accessible and practical for regular evaluations.

3. Functional evaluations and performance tests: These tests, such as strength, endurance and flexibility analysis, offer a complete view of the athlete’s physical condition, prioritizing their functionality over their weight.

The future of BMI in sport

Although BMI remains a valid tool in certain contexts, its usefulness in sport is limited by its simplicity. In an environment where personalization and science are increasingly important, it is crucial to complement BMI with more specific tools and comprehensive approaches that consider physiological, psychological and social factors.

Ultimately, sport must move towards a more holistic understanding of health and performance. This means abandoning simplistic and standardized paradigms, such as BMI, in favor of strategies that prioritize the physical and mental well-being of athletes. At the end of the day, sporting success should not be measured in numbers, but in the balance between body, mind and passion for competing.

In conclusion, BMI may be an initial reference point, but it is far from a definitive measurement in sport. For athletes and coaches, understanding their limitations is as important as recognizing their usefulness, promoting a more human and scientific approach in the world of sports performance.