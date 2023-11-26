Tell me what body you have and I will know how the world treats you. Body maps (Lumen, 2023), the book by Mexican authors Claudia de la Garza and Eréndira Derbez, can be read as a dictionary or dissemination manual that stops at the parts of the body where historically and socially all possible readings have fallen—and their meanings—of what is a person. Your skin, your hair, the size of your nose, the shape of your arms, and even your tears, sweat, nails, etc. “Talking about the body and all the social meanings that come with it is necessary to access the most basic justice, which is the right to be alive,” explains Derbez. This book is a toolbox to understand how the world and society determine part of a person’s quality of life according to how their corporeality is read and codified.

There are several specific themes on which Claudia de la Garza and Eréndira Derbez—both art historians and gender scholars—constructed this book. Already before, since the publication of the first title on which they worked together They are not micro. Everyday machismos (Grijalbo, 2020), had raised the problem that some of the gestures, sayings, behaviors and attitudes of subtle violence that are used almost without thinking on a daily basis built what began to be defined as micromachismos, since they were so common that they tended to go unnoticed. Between the publication of that book and body mapsin Mexico, some things happened—such as the increase in hate crimes—that made them reflect on the need to make a type of material that could be useful to enter from another position, more informed and more aware, into some of the violence that can endanger people’s lives.

Eréndira Derbez —who was in charge of illustrating the book— assures that part of this joint project responded to the need to take a stand in situations of discrimination and fear: “It was very important to address issues such as fatphobia, racism, ableism and transphobia, because it has to be done from feminism, of course, but I also think that there is a very bad conceptualization, an error, between blackmail, but also little understanding of theoretical issues, which is not bad. per se, but when it is used as a weapon, misrepresentations, to promote hate speech, which, as we know, costs lives, for me it was urgent. Furthermore, I am a person who has many, many, many trans friends, who are afraid to go out on the street, I have seen them cry from fear. It’s no longer alone bullying, It is already a fear for their physical integrity,” he says.

For about six months, De la Garza and Derbéz worked around the clock to put together a text that they have defined as “an investigation of a series of very profound investigations” that range from history, science, genetics and other disciplines, to the social sciences, into which they have poured their knowledge, experiences and sensations collected over many years of study. De la Garza explains: “It is also a universe that allowed us to also speak, in addition to making that criticism, to propose alternatives, because speaking about the body as a whole is understanding that we always depend on other bodies. And in a context like ours, the intention is to show how some discrimination, violence, that erasure “of certain people and certain bodies, they have a history and a context”

Thus they have achieved definitions as clear and close as that of the mouth: “[…] Despite being so small, lips are loaded with symbolism, especially those of women. Being an erogenous zone, they are closely linked to pleasure and sensuality. We paint them in colors with lipsticks, we use makeup to make them appear fleshier, we fill them with hyaluronic acid to make them bigger. These gestures and ways of beautifying our body may seem trivial, however, they have a very powerful symbolic value at certain times.” Or the one they give about muscles: “The muscular male body has symbolized power and strength, a fundamental component to forge the hegemonic ideal of masculinity.” […] We women are recommended to strengthen our muscles ‘without exaggerating’: not to train so much ‘so as not to look like men’ and not appear to be so strong.”

Taking a stand against violence against bodies

Eréndira Derbez looks at the book and can name each of her drawings with its own name. They are all based on someone close to her who contributed by posing and revealing her own story for the lines on the pages. The passion that she shares with Claudia de la Garza for scientific dissemination comes from her since she was little, and she remembers that the relationship that exists between a body and the messages that flow through its conceptualization reminds her of when she was a girl and her parents began to choose the content she could access in the newspapers that arrived at her home. It was the beginning of the so-called drug war in Mexico, and criminal groups used the bodies of their victims to “leave messages” that terrified—and continue to horrify—the population.

De la Garza and Derbéz agree that body maps It establishes this position of defense against this magnified violence, but also violence towards other different bodies, the independent ones, those who do not follow the path that culturally, historically and hegemonically dictated to them. “We worked on some situations that would allow us to see, for example, the trans violence that is experienced in the country, and above all, we would put together the visions of the body that leave us at a point where it makes us invisible or that violate us and not They allow us to live with dignity. Understand that with all its context and that behind it there is violence with many layers of racism and classism,” concludes De la Garza.

In the first pages of body maps, you can read the authors’ intention to position themselves on a topic that in Mexico is essential to understand many of the violences that happen every day: “Those of us who wrote and illustrated this book are cisgender women—the reality of a person who feels comfortable with their gender identity assumed at birth—inhabitants of large, complex and diverse cities. Although we have experienced gender violence on multiple occasions, we recognize that we have access to educational spaces such as universities, certain institutional recognition and relatively hegemonic bodies that allow us to move around the world without major challenges. The way we inhabit our bodies is very different from that of other women and we do not intend to speak on their behalf. “We want this book to be a tool that provides information about the body…”

