Body | Lola Odusoga receives daily feedback about her appearance – “People have become aware that only weight matters”

Presenter, TV professional and model Lola Odusoga is tired of her appearance being criticized at every turn. Now, however, he is worried about how children today grow up in a world focused on appearance.

“Really for many it is very important what the scale or tape measure shows and what the clothing size is. For some, even everything else is secondary. It’s no wonder, because the pressure to look good is terrible these days.

For me, gaining weight is not the end of the world. Maybe it’s because I’ve had so many other things I’ve struggled with since I was a kid. I’ve always stood out from the crowd, so I haven’t agreed to make my appearance any bigger of a problem than it already was.