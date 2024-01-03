Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/01/2024 – 20:46

A still unidentified body was found this Wednesday, 3, in a dam in the region of Paraibuna and Natividade da Serra, in the interior of São Paulo. The place is where teams from the National Air Force (FAB), the Fire Department and the Military Police search for the helicopter that left São Paulo towards Ilhabela and has been missing since Sunday, the 31st.

The identity of the body will only be confirmed after examinations. “(They are) investigating identification. There may be signs that it is related to the crash of the aircraft”, said Lieutenant Wesley, from the Military Police, in an interview with TV Bandeirantes. “A watch was also found and an examination will be carried out to see if there is more information that could lead to the identification of this body. If it really belongs to a person who was a victim of this accident, it could help in better identifying the location so that there can be a more effective search.”

Also in an interview with TV Bandeirantes, Captain Maycon Cristo, from the Fire Department, stated that the characteristics of the body found in the dam coincide with the search. “It is the body of a male-looking individual, it is rigid and indicates death in an advanced period, it is not so recent. It coincides with what we are researching and looking for,” he said.

Among the missing are Luciana Rodzewics, aged 46, and her daughter, Letícia Rodzewics Sakumoto, aged 20, both residents of the north zone of São Paulo. In addition to them, the pilot (identified as Cassiano Teodoro) and a family friend (Rafael Torres) were on the aircraft.

The helicopter, registered PR-HDB and model Robson 44 (gray and black), took off at 1:15 pm on Sunday from Campo de Marte Airport. The last official contact with the aircraft occurred at 3:10 pm, according to information from the Military Police.

The corporation stated that an alert was generated, around 10:40 pm on Sunday, for the Aviation Command and the Fire Department for a possible helicopter crash. So far, however, there is no information about the whereabouts of the aircraft.

The helicopter made an emergency landing on Sunday afternoon in a forested area, according to images sent by one of the passengers to her boyfriend. “We have landed”, sent the young woman in a WhatsApp message. When asked where the place was, she couldn't say. “We’re coming back,” she wrote next.

The Brazilian Air Force (FAB) has been looking for the helicopter for three days. Specialized teams concentrate searches in forest areas in the Serra do Mar region. According to the FAB, the Pelican Squadron, responsible for carrying out search and rescue actions for missing aircraft and vessels throughout the country, operates with the SC-105 Amazonas aircraft . On board, there are 15 specialized crew members.