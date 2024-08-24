Body Image | Tiktok is bursting with weight loss videos – Even a short viewing can weaken body image, says a study

Body image|Videos idealizing distorted eating behavior are often disguised as wellness content.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. Pro-anorexia videos on Tiktok can weaken a young person’s body image. Australian psychologists measured the body image of 273 women before and after Tiktok videos. Watching videos favoring anorexia and dieting reduced satisfaction with one’s own body image.

Millions young people watch dieting, fasting and training videos on the social service Tiktok. Some of them share harmful advice.

Videos shape young people’s thinking. Just eight minutes of watching weight loss and exercise videos can affect body image, Australian psychologists conclude.

Using surveys, they compared young people’s attitudes related to body image, self-image and eating before and after watching Tiktok videos.

Results published science journal Plos One.

Australian Psychologists at Charles Sturt University Madison Blackburn and Rachel Hogg conducted an experiment in which 273 women watched preselected videos from Tiktok.

The subjects were between 18 and 28 years old and were randomly divided into two groups.

People who had previously or at the time of the experiment been diagnosed with an eating disorder were not included in the study.

For some the subjects were shown a 7–8 minute collection of video content talking about restricting eating and giving exercise tips. Although disordered eating behavior was idealized in the video content, it was not always clearly expressed. Weight loss videos may be veiled under content branded as wellness, writes Rachel Hogg in an academic On the Conversation website.

Anorexia nervosa, i.e. thinness disorder is a mental health disorder that is also associated with an increased risk of mortality.

The short videos featured young women cutting back on what they ate. The videos described, for example, juice fasts, which were claimed to cleanse the body.

Subjects in the control group saw a 7-8 minute long collection of other Tiktok videos with topics such as nature, cooking and animals.

The researchers used questionnaires to find out, among other things, the test subjects’ satisfaction with their own bodies.

The form also asked about the participant’s perceptions of beauty.

Satisfaction own body image decreased in both groups after watching the videos. However, in the group that watched content favoring anorexia, dieting and hard training, satisfaction with their own body decreased more. These participants also internalized the beauty ideals of the videos.

It has previously been reported that almost half of young Australians are dissatisfied with their body image.

Researchers also investigated the test subjects’ interest in eating thought to be healthy and possible symptoms of an eating disorder.

Participants reported how much time they spend on Tiktok. Extreme use was defined as the participant spending more than 3 hours a day on the app, and 2-3 hours of daily use was considered high.

Those who used Tiktok for more than two hours a day reported more disordered eating than those who used the app less.

However, the difference was not statistically significant.

Of the young women who took part in the experiment, 64 percent said that they had seen videos idealizing eating very little in content personalized for them.

The researchers point out that the experiment only investigated the short-term consequences of using Tiktok. Longitudinal research would also be needed on the subject.

Tiktok is already followed by more than a billion people worldwide.