Body Image | More and more young people consider themselves thinner than they really are, reveals a giant international study

Still more teenagers estimate that they are the right size, even if they are overweight according to the body mass index, says a giant international study based on data from 745,000 young people.

On the other hand, the girls’ assessment of their own weight on the upper lid has decreased. Keeping one’s body too fat has been a problem especially for teenage girls.

Young people’s perception of their own weight now corresponds better to their body weight according to the body mass index than before.

Result is based on survey data collected from 41 European and North American countries every four years between 2002 and 2018.

In the study, 11-, 13- and 15-year-olds were asked about their height, weight and experience with their own body, the appropriateness of that weight and whether they felt they were fat or thin.

The study was published by the scientific journal Child and Adolescent Obesity.

The first author of the study, a researcher at the University of Luxembourg Anouk Geraetsia was worried by the increase in the number of young people who estimated their weight to be in the lower range.

“A distorted image of one’s own weight may make it difficult to fight obesity in this age group,” Geraets stated in the research bulletin.

“When young people underestimate their own weight, they may not notice the need to lose weight and therefore make unhealthy lifestyle choices.”

On the other hand, the research team was satisfied that the overestimation of one’s own weight decreased. Especially in girls, it may have led to unhealthy attempts to lose weight, which do more harm than good.

in Finland the correct perception of weight became more common between 2002 and 2018, says university lecturer Kristiina Ojala from the University of Jyväskylä. Ojala was part of the group that did the research.

Weight underestimation also decreased in Finland. This is an exception to the general rule. In addition to Finland, the underestimation of one’s own weight decreased only in Greenland, the Netherlands, Portugal and Romania.

The number corresponds quite well to the information on how young Finns perceive their own weight, Ojala tells.

“We know that around 40 percent of young Finns are dissatisfied with their weight. However, there is a difference between the sexes: almost all girls who are dissatisfied with their weight feel that they are too heavy, while one fifth of the boys who are dissatisfied with their weight feel that they weigh too much and almost the same proportion too little.

Also, overweight or obesity among 11–15-year-olds did not increase significantly during the study period.

“ “If we were to take teenagers from the 1970s and put them among today’s youth, some of them would even look morbidly thin to us.”

Overweight a doctor working with young people and a university researcher Antti Saari The University of Eastern Finland considers the results of the study interesting. He is still cautious about drawing any conclusions from it.

“In the study, overweight was defined directly according to the body mass index. However, it is not a very good indicator for more stubborn men,” Saari points out.

Part of the result may therefore be explained by the fact that the young people may not have had too much fat in their bodies, even if they were overweight according to the body mass index.

It is also worth noting that the information on height and weight was obtained by asking the young people, and the researchers did not measure them. A considerable proportion, more than 180,000 young people, also left their weight unreported.

From previous studies however, it is known that the body mass index of young people has also increased around the world. Saari considers it entirely possible that this could also explain part of the phenomenon.

“Young people compare themselves to the people around them. If we were to take the teenagers of the 1970s and put them among today’s youth, some of them would even look morbidly thin to us, because we are used to weight gain. Surely this can affect who feels overweight and who doesn’t.”

“ “It is only good that people, both young and old, feel good about their bodies.”

Still Geraets’ interpretation, according to which the distorted body images of young people would make it difficult to work against overweight, seems implausible to Saari.

“Lack of knowledge is certainly not the cause of obesity. If I think about my own patients, obesity is no surprise to them or their parents.”

If the growth of overweight among young people was to be curbed, changes should start in Saari at the level of society.

“In today’s society, staying at a normal weight is challenging. It would certainly be more effective than mass education to curb the attractiveness of unhealthy foods with negative taxes, ensure the availability of healthy alternatives and lower the price of a healthy diet,” says Saari.

How about body positivity? Could it be thought that it distorts young people into thinking that their weight is right even when weight gain should be paid attention to?

“Whoever blames body positivity for young people’s weight gain is barking up the wrong tree,” Saari replies.

“It is only good that people, both young and old, feel good in their bodies. It’s also a much better starting point for lifestyle changes than self-loathing.”

Ojala is on the same lines.

“Young people are not stupid. The fact that you respect and like your body in no way excludes the fact that you understand the health risks of being overweight.”