Juarez City.- The body of a person, wrapped in blankets, was found tonight next to the Colinas de Juárez cemetery.

The “bundle” made of blankets was found by neighbors on René Mascareñas and Solidaridad streets.

According to municipal officials, the body’s build, type of pants and footwear indicate that the victim is a man.

Agents from the Crimes Against Life Unit of the Northern Zone Prosecutor’s Office began investigations into this case, which is the 64th intentional homicide of the current month.