The body of one of the seven missing from the sailboat that sank this Monday in front of the town of Porticello, in Palermoon the Italian island of Sicily, was located by divers from the Fire Department inside the hull at a depth of 49 meters, while they are looking for another six people who could have been trapped. trapped in the cabins.

The Coast Guard intervened after the sinking of the sailboat of about 50 meters in length that was carrying 22 people on board, 10 crew and 12 passengersand was able to rescue 15 of them, they reported in a statement.

The first castaways, initially recovered by a ship present in the vicinity, were brought ashore by 4 Coast Guard boats.

The seven missing include a crew member and six other tourists, of British, Canadian and American nationality, the media added.

The sinking occurred at 05:00 local time (03:00 GMT) and, according to some witnesses, the sailboat, called ‘Bayesian’, under British flag, was in open sea but not far from the port, when the strong tornado that hit the area broke the main mast and this would have causedor the imbalance of the boat that capsized and sank.

The sailboat belonged to a group of tourists who had chosen Sicily to spend their holidays and the survivors who have already disembarked are mostly English citizens, but there is also a New Zealander, an Irishman and a Sri Lankan.

Among the 15 survivors, a mother and her one-year-old daughter were taken to the Children’s Hospital in Palermo for check-ups, while the father was admitted to another hospital in the Sicilian capital and five other passengers were treated in an outpatient clinic.

The search for the sunken hull of the ship that is located at the bottom of the sea continues 49 meters deep, Coast Guard patrol boats and helicopters are also searching for missing persons in the area.

EFE