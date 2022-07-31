The rescue team of the police, fire brigade and Defense found the body south of Seru Bientu, Curaçao.nu reports. The name is of a mountain in the Christoffel National Park. There has been a search for 45-year-old Daniel Dresden from Leiden since Wednesday. The man did not return to his family on Tuesday after a walk in the area of ​​Playa Jeremi and the Christoffelberg.

He went for a walk with one of his children every morning until his disappearance. On Tuesday he set out on his own in an area where it is difficult to orientate without a GPS or compass. In that area is a hiking trail called Zevenbergen Trail, which is poorly marked. Halfway through, a side trail leads to the top of the Seru Bientu with the only native Sabal palm trees. The route attracts fewer visitors than the popular path to the top of the Christoffelberg slightly further north.

Police say the area in which the man disappeared is not "necessarily dangerous." The forty-something only had a liter of water with him, which is why the police labeled the disappearance as worrying and released two photos of the 1.92 m tall Dutchman on Friday. No phone signal from the man was found, she said.

The search will use, among other things, the helicopter of the Coast Guard and drones with thermal imagers from a local nature organization.

