DThe bodies of a woman and a small child have been found in the Weißer See in Berlin. The police announced this on Monday evening via Twitter, and the information was confirmed by a spokesman. The 5th Homicide Unit is investigating the identity of the two victims and the circumstances of their deaths. The bodies were discovered by passers-by around 4:30 p.m.

The spokesman did not provide any further information. The circumstances are unclear, so nothing can be ruled out, nor can a possible course of the incident be highlighted.

The “Berliner Morgenpost” first reported on the discovery of a corpse and also mentioned that another person was suspected to be in the lake. The report initially spoke of a middle-aged man. A good two hours later, the police reported on Twitter that two bodies had been found. The fire brigade was also on duty in the Pankow district and provided administrative assistance to the police.