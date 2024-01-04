The the body of a man, dressed and immersed in water, was found this afternoon in an underground canal in via Pietro Agosti, in Sanremo. The policemen were on site together with the firefighters and the medical examiner.

It is not possible, from an initial examination, to establish the causes of death as only an in-depth analysis will ascertain the identity. In fact, it cannot be ruled out that the body belongs to Danilo Fedele, the 25-year-old who disappeared from Sanremo on 30 December and for which research was underway.