United Airlines explains that the hole through which the stowaway entered was only accessible from the outside of the aircraft and they are investigating how he could have entered through the landing strip.

12/26/2024



Updated at 11:54 a.m.





The authorities They found a body this Tuesday in the wheel well of a United Airlines plane after the aircraft landed on the Hawaiian island of Maui from a flight from Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport. No further details about the deceased have been provided.

«The wheel well was only accessible from the outside of the aircraft. At this time, it is not clear how or when the person accessed the wheel well,” the airline explained. United Airlines said it was working with authorities on the investigation.

Stowaways in the wheel wells and unpressurized cargo holds of aircraft can suffer. temperatures between 50 and 60 degrees Celsius below zero, as well as lack of oxygen. Although the mortality rate of stowaways in wheel wells is high, some people have survived.

Last year a person was found alive in the landing gear compartment of an Algerian company plane in Paris. In January 2022, a live stowaway was discovered in the wheel section under the nose of a Cargolux cargo plane arriving at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport from Africa.