The body found in the water along the Vrijenbansekade in Delft on Sunday morning, February 12, belongs to Jim, the 26-year-old from Delft who had been missing for over a month. His half-sister Wendy informed this site on Monday evening. “We have good memories of him,” she writes in an emotional message on Facebook.
