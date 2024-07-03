Juarez City.- The lifeless body of a man, in an advanced state of decomposition, who was only wearing boxer shorts, was found on a stream that runs through the Vista Los Ojitos neighborhood, near one of the accesses to the Camino Real ring road.

The corpse, swollen by time, was found among weeds and garbage, with a stone next to its head, a police officer said.

The agents were unable to detect any signs of violence at the scene, as they confined themselves to securing the area and notified the State Investigation Agency.

They are waiting for investigators and experts from the State Prosecutor’s Office to determine whether it was a homicide or a death from natural causes.