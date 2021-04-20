The body of a 63-year-old woman was found in the Rambla del Canal in Carchuna-Calahonda yesterday.

It was around 11.00h when the emergency services received a call to say that there was a body in the said boulevard (Rejon), close to the sewage-treatment plant.

The fire services was needed to retrieve the body from the bed of the storm-water channel.

According to the Local Police, the body showed no sign of having suffered violence. The Guardia Civil have opened up an investigation into the woman’s death.

Apparently, the victim was a local who lived by herself in a nearby farmhouse.

(News: Carchuna-Calahonda, Costa Tropical, Granada, Andalucia)