The body of a 43-year-old man of Polish origin, homeless, was found late yesterday afternoon in Venaria Reale in a wooded area which runs along the Turin Ceres railway line where a makeshift shelter had been built.

Single, unemployed, according to the first findings of the medical examiner The victim's death was caused by 7 blows probably struck by a sharp object, in particular three in the chest, two in the back and one in the calf. The body was taken to the Venaria Reale cemetery at the disposal of the judicial authorities. The police are investigating the matter