Juarez City.- A murdered and clandestinely buried man was located this Friday, following up on the investigation file for the missing person report filed by the victim’s family.

The identity of the recovered person was not revealed by the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) until the conclusion of the corresponding studies that allow determining the cause of death, the chrono-anatomy diagnosis and the gender of the victim, it was reported.

Agents from the Public Prosecutor’s Office of the Specialized Unit for the Investigation of Missing and/or Lost Persons and Crimes Against Life, elements of the State Investigation Agency (AEI), the K9 Group unit, as well as experts specializing in field work for the processing of the scene, from the Directorate of Forensic Services and Sciences, participated in the recovery of the body.

The search was carried out this morning in the División del Norte neighborhood. Investigators focused the crime scene on the patio of a house where excavations were carried out.

Following the identification protocol, the body was transferred to the forensic laboratory, where the necessary studies will be carried out to establish the time in which the body had been buried and the cause of death.

The Crimes Against Life Unit of the Northern District Attorney’s Office will be in charge of continuing with the investigations to clarify the case, the FGE reported.