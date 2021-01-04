Highlights: The Rajasthan State Election Commission announced the civic election program.

With the announcement of the announcement of the general election program of 90 civic bodies, the code of conduct is implemented in the state.

Jaipur. The general election for 90 bodies of 20 districts of the state has been announced on Tuesday by the State Election Commission of Rajasthan. Polling will be held here on January 28 and results will be announced after the counting of votes on January 31. With the announcement of the body election program, the Model Election Code has come into force in the state.

General elections to 87 urban bodies in 20 districts of Rajasthan are yet to be held. Apart from this, the tenure of Rajsamand, Rajsamand of Rajsamand district and Malpura and Todara Singh of Municipality of Tonk district is also ending in the month of January 2021. In this way, a total of 90 urban bodies general elections are to be conducted by the Commission.

High court ordered to hold elections till 15 February

Jodhpur, the main bench of the Rajasthan High Court, has directed to hold the general elections of the said 87 municipal bodies by February 15, 2021 in DB Civil Writ Petition No. 10399/2020, Omprakash v. State and others from the general election on December 16, 2020. . During the general election of the said 90 urban bodies, a meeting was held with the Home Department and the Director General of Police on 17 December 2020 on behalf of the Commission regarding the availability of police force and maintaining law and order situation.



Elections in 9 municipal councils and 80 municipalities

The Election Commission has decided to hold general elections for 90 municipal bodies in 20 districts. These 90 urban bodies include a municipal corporation, 09 municipal councils and 80 municipalities.