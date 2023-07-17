The body of a 39-year-old Dutchman was found in a reservoir in the US state of California. The man slid off a slide on a boat into the water last month, drifted and drowned. The local sheriff said in a statement.

Sina, 39, was visiting family and friends for a wedding in mid-June near New Melones Reservoir in Calaveras County. It is located in the foothills of the Sierra Nevada, two and a half hours east of San Francisco. According to the sheriff, witnesses’ accounts showed that the man had used the slide aboard a boat to enter the water and then drifted off. When he wanted to return to the boat, he became exhausted and had trouble swimming. He disappeared under water, after which the emergency services were immediately alerted.

Several rescue teams, including divers and sniffer dogs, joined the search for the missing man. The dive teams used specialized techniques and equipment to search the reservoir water closely, initially unsuccessfully. Only a week ago, the drowned victim was located and recovered by a private organization using specialized sonar and remote-controlled vehicles. They are trained to conduct thorough searches at depths reaching hundreds of meters below the surface of the water. See also Worries about the start of the Bundesliga: New corona cases at FC Bayern - Kimmich back

Raising money for funeral

The family has one crowdfunding started to pay for the private search and funeral expenses. “My dear brother Sina passed away in a tragic accident on a lake. He was visiting friends in California to celebrate their wedding and he was so happy to be there. As part of the celebration, a boat trip was organized with the couple, their families and close friends,” a family member wrote. ‘It started as a happy and joyful day full of swimming, barbecuing, laughing and enjoying the beauty of nature. However, the day ended in tragedy when Sina suddenly drowned during the last swim stop. Others on the boat desperately tried to save him, but they couldn’t.’

The family said they are “completely devastated by this sudden and tragic loss” of Sina.

Several people have drowned or been injured in the lake recently. For example, on July 1, a 35-year-old man went missing when he jumped into the lake from a bridge, and the rescue services are still looking for him. On the same day, but in another accident, a 35-year-old man was also injured when he fell overboard from his boat. See also Hand stuck in door train: woman dragged for miles in Germany

Check out our most viewed news videos in the playlist below: