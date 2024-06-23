Juarez City.- Unknown persons dumped the lifeless body of a man, who was quite beaten, in the Cuauhtémoc neighborhood, where he was found this afternoon.

Police from the University District responded to calls from two residents of Tlaxcala and Damián Carmona streets, who found the body lying on the street, next to a parked car.

A municipal police commander indicated that the man was about 35 years old, was severely beaten, was apparently tortured and had signs of being asphyxiated.

The scene of crime number 81 of this month, the third homicide of this Sunday, was secured by preventive officers and handed over to the elements of the Investigative Police belonging to the Crimes Against Life Unit of the FGE.