Home page World

From: Anna Lena Kiegerl

Split

The body of a Munich businessman was found in Thailand on Monday. Suspects have now been identified – one of whom is not unknown.

Munich – After the body of a Munich businessman was found in Thailand on Monday, July 10, 2023, there are now the first suspects. The dismembered body of 62-year-old Hans Peter M. was in a freezer in the bedroom of a holiday home near Pattaya.

The body of a man from Munich was found: missing since July 4th

The German has been missing since July 4, it was reported thepattayanews.com. A reward of 3 million baht, which is about 78,000 euros, has been offered for finding the man. The businessman, who had been living in Thailand for a long time, was last seen at a business meeting with the German Petra G. It is said that the purchase of a villa on Koh Samui and a boxing hall were involved.

Munich dismembered in Thailand: three suspects

This woman is said to be one of the three suspects. Petra G., whose car was found abandoned and cleaned after the disappearance of Hans Peter M., as well as a 52-year-old German gang member and a 27-year-old man of Pakistani origin are at the center of the investigation. So reports it khaosdenglish.com. According to the newspaper, Surachate Hakparn, deputy chief of the national police, said the crime had been planned and well prepared for more than a month.

Murder of a Munich entrepreneur: Suspects are not unknown

Petra G. is not unknown, reports the Munich evening newspaper. Accordingly, a victim reported to the newspaper and reported on his experiences with the suspect. According to him, she cheated and robbed dirndl designer Thomas Lerchenberger.

Murder victim Hans Peter Mack and suspect Petra G. © Facebook/Twitter

“She’s washed with all waters,” he explained to the Evening News. After the two met at an event in Mallorca, she cleared his apartment and accounts. A complaint against the murder suspect was without consequences. “No one believed me,” explains Lerchenberger. Now he is of the opinion that the act could have been prevented if the 54-year-old had been held accountable at the time. Nevertheless, the presumption of innocence applies for the time being.