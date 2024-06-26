TIJUANA.- He putrid smell He alerted the neighbors, and they authorities… then They discovered a human body in pieceswhich was inside a car that was left abandoned in the Alemán colony.

The neighbors apparently did not realize who or who abandoned a honda car white color, in front of homes located on Mar Negro and Mar Amarillo streets, details the news outlet El Mexicano.

It was on Tuesday afternoon that Neighbors began to perceive a strong smell and they noticed an unknown car, so they spoke to the authorities.

Experts in the car where they found the body. Photo published by El Mexicano.

Elements of the Municipal policethose who apparently managed to see that there was a human body, dismemberedinside the car.

They gave notice to the Baja California Prosecutor’s Officewhich sent experts and investigators to begin the investigation of the case.

