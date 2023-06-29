Home page World

From: Robin Dittrich

Due to the ongoing drought, the water in Lake Maggiore is continuing to recede. Therefore, a corpse comes to light – the police are investigating.

Munich/Ticino – In April 2023, mortal remains were discovered in a dried-up spot in Lake Maggiore, Italy. As the police have now announced, this is a Swiss man who has been missing for 19 years.

Body in Lake Maggiore – it is a long-missing Swiss

The remains in Lake Maggiore were found by a hiker on April 14, 2023. Forestry work was being carried out in the Bolle di Magadino area shortly before the find. Lake Maggiore is located in this part of the Swiss canton Ticino – normally it is completely filled with water. The prolonged drought caused the remains to rise to the surface. According to information from the police, it was bones and clothing.

Many parts of Lake Maggiore are drying up more and more – as a result, a corpse came to light. © Alessandro Crinari/dpa

The Ticino cantonal police then began investigations. First, investigations were carried out with the help of forensic scientists, during which further bones and objects of the found person were secured. The identity of the man could now be determined with a DNA analysis. As the Ticino public prosecutor’s office and the Ticino canton police stated in a statement, “according to technical, scientific and medical-legal investigations” it is a matter of a Swiss man who disappeared on December 11, 2004 in Tenero.

Body discovered in Lake Maggiore: Can the Swiss cause of death still be determined?

As the public prosecutor’s office and the canton police stated in their statement, the cause of death has not yet been clarified. “This case underscores the importance of gathering as much information as possible at the time of the disappearance by creating what is known as an ante mortem dossier. This can then perhaps be compared many years later with what is found and documented in a post-mortem dossier.

“Ante mortem” is Latin and means “before death”, “post mortem” means “after death”. The Swiss from the Locarno region, who disappeared almost 19 years ago, was 42 years old. It is not the only body found in Lake Maggiore. It was not until May 2023 that a boat with vacationers crashed, killing four people – the tourist boat is said to have been completely overcrowded.