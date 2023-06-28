Estadão Contenti

06/27/2023 – 22:44

The National Prosecutor’s Office of the Union for the Defense of Democracy, a body linked to the General Advocacy of the Union (AGU), filed a lawsuit in the Federal Court of the Federal District to force Twitter to remove publication from an account that spreads false news about vaccination.

The action also asks the platform to share profile registration data to help identify who is behind the posts. The account is apocryphal and uses a pseudonym to maintain anonymity, according to the folder.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office maintains the entirety of the action and the public profile data confidential. The justification is that the disclosure of information may make it difficult for the authorities to reach the person responsible.

The government said it was a man claiming to be a scientist. The publication that motivated the action claims that ‘humanity will be decimated by a new epidemic that will start when 5G signals activate pathogens supposedly inserted in immunizers’.

“It is a set of conspiracy theories, which creates a narrative that causes panic and fear in people, aiming to discourage vaccination in general”, says an excerpt from the petition.

Another request is that Twitter inform if the account is monetized and raise the amount eventually received with the publication. The government plans to ask for the refund of the money in court.

The National Prosecutor’s Office of the Union for the Defense of Democracy was created during the Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) government to combat fake news. The initiative caused controversy and opposition politicians, who contest the regulation of fake news by the Executive and warn of the risk of arbitrariness.

The Union’s Advocate General, Jorge Messias, says this is the first action of a set of initiatives by the portfolio, in the judicial and extrajudicial spheres, to ‘preserve the integrity’ of the public vaccination policy in charge of the Ministry of Health.

"As a State, we cannot omit ourselves in the face of such serious facts that undermine the right of citizens to have the correct information for decision-making. Deliberate lying kills people," he claims.
























